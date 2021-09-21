Three 'locally-made' IEDs, urea recovered from abandoned shed in Kupwara woods

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that 3 kg of urea was also recovered from the seasonal shed, known locally as Behak at Kralpora Kupwara.

Several persons including the owner of the shed have been detained by the security forces even as investigation into the imcidet is underway, the officer said.

A police official said that searches were carried at the residences of the suspected persons along with Army’s 14 Sikhili.