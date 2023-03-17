Three member team of J&K Police investigating Gujarat resident's 'impersonation' as AD PMO

Srinagar, March 17: Jammu and Kashmir police has formed a three-member team headed by SP East Srinagar to investigate the case against alleged impersonator from Gujarat Kiran Bhai Patel.

The Police, in a statement, said that on 2nd of March 2023, CID wing of J&K Police gave information about arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

"SSP Srinagar immediately sent a team led by SP East to Lalit hotel. The particulars of this person were found as Kiran Bhai Patel son of Juddesh Bhai Patel resident of Ahmadabad Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi. As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat wherein he admitted his crime," the statement said.

Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him.

Based upon this, a case vide FIR No. 19/2023 U/S 419,420,467,468, 471 of IPC was registered in Police Station Nishat on 02/03/2023 and investigation was taken up.

"A team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, SHO Nishat are leading the investigation, " the spokesperson said.