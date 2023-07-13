Kashmir
Three migrant workers shot at, injured in south Kashmir’s Shopian
An official said the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Srinagar, July 13: Three migrant workers were injured after being shot at in the Gagran area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that three labourers were fired upon by terrorists this evening in the Gagran area of the district, leaving them injured.
Further details are awaited.