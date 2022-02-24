Three militants, associate arrested in Baramulla, Budgam: police

In Budgam, a police spokesman said that the LeT militant identified as Yasir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed and an associate identified as Irfan Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Dar both residents of Allahpora Budgam were apprehended by Police along with 2RR in Aarath area of Budgam.

"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms & ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade, 01 AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, " Police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined terror folds recently and the arrested terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him. Accordingly, a Case vide FIR No. 44/2022 under relevant sections of laws has been registered at Police station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress".