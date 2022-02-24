Three militants, associate arrested in Baramulla, Budgam: police

Srinagar February 24: Police along with security forces claimed to have arrested an active militant, two "hybrid" militants and a militant associate affiliated with the Lashkar outfit from Budgam and Baramulla districts.
In Budgam, a police spokesman said that the LeT militant identified as Yasir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed and an associate identified as Irfan Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Dar both residents of Allahpora Budgam were apprehended by Police along with 2RR in Aarath area of Budgam.
"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms & ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade, 01 AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, " Police said.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined terror folds recently and the arrested terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him. Accordingly, a Case vide FIR No. 44/2022 under relevant sections of laws has been registered at Police station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress".
Police in Baramulla along with 32RR said they arrested two "hybrid terrorists identified as Muzamil Ahmad son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh and Mohammad Yaseen son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi both residents of Chakloo Baramulla".
"As per police records, the duo was missing since 16/02/2022. On their disclosure, 02 Chinese Pistols, 02 Magazines and 12 Pistol rounds were recovered".
"Preliminary investigation revealed that, the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT across the border and on their directions they left their homes on 16/02/2022 to join proscribed terror outfit LeT. It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out attack on Police/SF and soft targets in coming days, " police said.
"A case vide FIR No. 31/2022 under the relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Baramulla and investigation is in progress. Their involvement in other terror acts is also being investigated, " it added.