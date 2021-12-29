Three militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Dec 29: Three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow, "a police spokesman said.
This is the second gunfight of the evening in south Kashmir. Another encounter that broke out this evening at Shahabad Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag district is also underway.
A policeman was injured in the initial exchange in the Anantnag encounter.