Three militants killed in Pahalgam gunfight: police

Srinagar May 6: Police on Friday claimed to have killed three unidentified militants in a gunfight at Srichand Top forest area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the forest area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The area is to the east of Batkoot Pahalgam as per police.