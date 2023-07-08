Three minor girls drown in Kupwara, two rescued

Kupwara, Jul 8: Two minor girls were rescued and rescue for another is underway after the they drowned in river Pohru in Jaggerpora village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district this afternoon, officials said.
They said that three minors drowned after they tried to retrieve slippers' of one of girl, which fell into the river while they were walking on the bridge built over the river.
"Soon after the news spread, the locals and police launched a joint operation in which two girls were rescued", they said adding "one girl is untraceable as of now."
"The rescue operation is being intensified to find the missing girl", they said.
"The two girls rescued safely in the incident are said to be belonging to Mughalpora Nagri while the missing girl is believed to be from Muqam-i-Shahwali Drugmulla", they further said.
More details are awaited. (GNS)