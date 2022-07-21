Three 'missing' Kupwara students traced in Rajasthan

Srinagar, Jul 21: Three students who hadm gone missing two days ago from frontier north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have been traced in Jaipur Rajasthan, said one of the youth’s cousin.
“We received a call today morning from them wherein they informed themselves to be at Jaipur”, news agency GNS quoted the family member saying. “When enquired about how come they reached there, they said that they were picked up by some unknown Bolero driver, who they said, drove them to the unknown place of which they came to know after enquiring from the people”, he said adding they have informed the families that they currently are at Police Station Sanganer in Jaipur.
“We have brought the matter into the notice of police here and we have been assured that a police team will be accompanying us to ferry them back home”, the relative said.
Pertinently, the trio namely Irfan Mushtaq Wani, in 8th class, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Kawari Kupwara, Nasir Fayaz Dar, in 12th class, son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Woskura Handwara and Bilal Ahmad Dar, in 11th standard, son of Mohammad Amin of Kawari Kupwara had gone missing on Tuesday last, following which the families lodged a missing report at Police Station Hatmulla.
The families had also appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and SSP Kupwara to intervene and see that they return home without any harm.