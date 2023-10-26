Kashmir

Three more terrorists killed in Kupwara, total 5: police

Earlier, army said an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.
Two infiltrators killed in ongoing encounter in Kupwara
Two infiltrators killed in ongoing encounter in Kupwara File Photo

Srinagar, Oct 26: Three more terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, taking the toll to five, officials said.

"Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow," said a police spokesman on X while quoting ADGP Kashmir.

Earlier, army said an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in Kupwara sector.

The operation, it added, is in progress.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com