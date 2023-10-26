Three more terrorists killed in Kupwara, total 5: police

Srinagar, Oct 26: Three more terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, taking the toll to five, officials said.
"Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow," said a police spokesman on X while quoting ADGP Kashmir.
Earlier, army said an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in Kupwara sector.
The operation, it added, is in progress.