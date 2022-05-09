Kashmir

UP woman, her two sons killed as cloudburst hits Budgam brick kiln

The trio reportedly died on the spot and have been shifted to District hospital Budgam for legal formalities.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 9: A non-local woman labourer and her two sons were killed after a cloud burst hit at brick kiln where they were working in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the cloudburst hit a brick kiln Star BDB-255 at Chandapora where the family was working.

The trio identified as Boori Begum, wife of Saleem Mansoori, 45, and her two sons Kaiser Mansoori, 20 and Mohammad Rayees Mansoori-residents of Bareli in Uttar Pradesh were declared dead at District hospital Budgam where they were shifted.

An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident.

