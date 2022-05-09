UP woman, her two sons killed as cloudburst hits Budgam brick kiln

Srinagar, May 9: A non-local woman labourer and her two sons were killed after a cloud burst hit at brick kiln where they were working in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the cloudburst hit a brick kiln Star BDB-255 at Chandapora where the family was working.
The trio identified as Boori Begum, wife of Saleem Mansoori, 45, and her two sons Kaiser Mansoori, 20 and Mohammad Rayees Mansoori-residents of Bareli in Uttar Pradesh were declared dead at District hospital Budgam where they were shifted.
An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident.