Three punt guns used to kill birds illegally seized near Wular Lake in Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 07: Authorities on Saturday seized three punt guns from Saderkoot and Garoora villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that three punt guns used by hunters to kill wetland birds were seized near the banks of Wular Lake.
He said based on a tip off regarding the use of punt guns in Wular Lake for killing certain bird species, anti-poaching team raided several locations during which 3 punt guns were seized, however poachers fled from the spot.
The official said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation was going on.