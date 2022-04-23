Three SKIMS employees suspended

Srinagar, Apr 23: Three officials of the Gastroenterology Department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura were suspended on Saturday. The reason for their suspension was not immediately known.
"Pending enquiry, following officials of the department of Gastroenterology SKIMS are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect." reads an order issued by Additional Director SKIMS as per news agency KNO.
The officials as per order are Lone Mohd Amin Amini, a technologist-l, Mohd Yaseen Wani and Parminder Kour both technician-I.
Amini has been attached to the office of Additional Director SKIMS till further orders while as Wani and Kour shall remain attached with the office of Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS & HOD Radiology til further orders."
Dr. Altaf Shah Prof. & HOD Gastroenterology SKIMS had been asked to conduct the enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within a week's time.