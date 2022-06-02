Three soldiers injured in blast inside private hired vehicle in Shopian

Srinagar, June 2: Three soldiers were injured after an explosion inside a private hired vehicle in Sedow area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.
A police spokesman while confirming the development said it was being investigated whether the blast was due to a grenade or IED planted inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery adding the injured soldiers have been hospitalised.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO identified the three injured soldiers belonging to the 15 Garhwal as Ajab Singh, Parveen singh and Pawan Rawat. The trio was shifted to district hospital Shopian from where they were shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar, the report said.
"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.