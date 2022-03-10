Three soldiers injured in today's Pulwama gunfight: Army

Srinagar, Mar 10: Three Army soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants during the gunfight in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday morning which ended up with the killing of two Lashkar militants as per police.
As per an Army spokesman, the two militants had taken shelter at the top of a mosque in the area from where they opened fire and lobbed grenades on the forces resulting into injuries to three soldiers. The identity of the soldiers was not known.
"Fire was retaliated by own troops who had occupied dominating positions resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists, " the Army spokesman said. Police identified the slain militants as Shahid Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Mohiudin Khan, a local from Batpora and Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan from Shahpora in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The gunfight broke out in the wee hours this morning shortly after a joint team of police, Army amd CRPF cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.