Three teenagers prevented from joining militancy in north Kashmir: police

Srinagar May 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army said it prevented three teenagers from "falling into the trap of terrorists" by apprehending them from forest area of village Kandi in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Nasir Ahmad Waza son of Gh Rasool Waza, Adnan Naseer Khan son of Naseer Ahmad Khan and Umar Reyaz Sofi son of Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, all residents of Dooru Sopore were "following the route which was explained to them by a surrendered terrorist of their locality".
"The teenagers appear to have been motivated by the stories of glamorisation of terrorists by the surrendered terrorist who showed them the way to reach Pakistan, " police said.
"The joint operation of the Police and Army was launched when an input regarding some suspicious movement in the forest area usually followed by terrorists was received by Police. On apprehension, the matter was investigated and it was found that these teenagers seem to have been misguided and they should get a chance to lead a normal life, " it added.