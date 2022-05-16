Three terrorists, four associates including woman held in Bandipora: police

Srinagar May 16: Police in Bandipora alongwith security forces claimed to have busted a terror module of LeT outfit by arresting three terrorists and four terrorist associates including a woman in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
"Incriminating material" including arms and ammunition have also been recovered and six vehicles including 4 two-wheelers seized from their possession.
As per a police spokesman, the arrests were made on the basis of investigation of cases regarding the recent Bandipora encounters by Bandipora Police along with security forces.
"The Pakistan trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri son of Ajaz Ahmad alias Anfall resident of Nadihal, who had went to Pakistan on valid visa in year 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this side after obtaining illegal arms training and started actively working with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora," police said.
"The 02 hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Majeed resident of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Sadiq Lone resident of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on Police/SF and other soft targets particularly in Bandipora district, " it added.
"Moreover, the four arrested terrorist associates including a female have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir alias Metha Shehri son of Gh Mohammad Mir resident of Plan Bandipora, Gh Mohammad Waza @Gul Bab son of Gh Qadir Waza resident of Tawheedabad Bagh, Maqsood Ahmad Malik son of Mohammad Jamal Malik resident of Chittibandy Aragam and Sheema Shafi Waza daughter of Mohammad Shafi resident of Tawheedabad Bagh".
Police said that "preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harbouring terrorists, providing logistics/material support including transportation of terrorist in the Bandipora district".
"The arrested female terrorist associate was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying terrorists in town Bandipora," it said.
As per police, incriminating materials, arms ammunition including 02 Pistols, 03 Pistol Magazine, 25 Pistol rounds, 03 Hand Grenades were recovered from their possession. Besides, a vehicle bearing registration No. JK15A-1528 "which was being used in ferrying of terrorists from Bandipora to Nowgam, Pantha Chowk and Srinagar was also seized".
Moreover, 3 scooties were also seized which were being used for doing reccee of Police, security establishments, monitor movement of security forces and ferrying of terrorists in Bandipora areas, police said adding a car and a bike were also seized.
Cases under the relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation is going on.