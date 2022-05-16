Three terrorists, four associates including woman held in Bandipora: police

"Incriminating material" including arms and ammunition have also been recovered and six vehicles including 4 two-wheelers seized from their possession.



As per a police spokesman, the arrests were made on the basis of investigation of cases regarding the recent Bandipora encounters by Bandipora Police along with security forces.

"The Pakistan trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri son of Ajaz Ahmad alias Anfall resident of Nadihal, who had went to Pakistan on valid visa in year 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this side after obtaining illegal arms training and started actively working with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora," police said.

"The 02 hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Majeed resident of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Sadiq Lone resident of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on Police/SF and other soft targets particularly in Bandipora district, " it added.