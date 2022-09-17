Three terrorists involved in migrant labourer's killing in Bandipora arrested: Police

He added that Baber had instructed them "to kill any non-local labourer to terrorize the theem in order to leave the valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive local terrorism in Bandipora". He further said that during the investigation, weapon of offence including one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds which were concealed by them, was also recovered.

"So far Bandipora police along with security forces have been successful in eliminating three terrorists including one local and foreigner,” he said. He added that nine hybrid terrorists have also been arrested so far and six OGW modules have been busted in the district.