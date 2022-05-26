Three terrorists killed in Kupwara gunfight: police

Srinagar May 26: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter during an infiltration bid in Jumagund village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.
As per a police spokesman, the encounter broke out in the wee hours today after police and Army cordoned the village following inputs about an infiltration bid.
In the ensuing encounter, all three terrorists were killed, police said adding their identification is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain's possession, police said.
"KupwaraEncounterUpdate: All three #terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered," IGP Kashmir said in a statement.