Three TRF associates arrested in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, Jan 29: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a TRF module by arrested three militant associates of the alleged LeT affiliate along with arms and ammunition in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Quoting a police handout, news agency GNS reported that the accused trio identified as Faisal Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob son of Mohd Yaqoob Ganie resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Ayoub Dar resident of Begam Kulgam were apprehended on Friday by Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 RR and 115 Bn. CRPF during naka checking in Shuhama area.
Two Chinese Pistols, three pistol magzines ,15 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades besides three mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police said.
As per police, during preliminary questioning , the trio revealed their affiliation with outfit LeT/TRF and "indulged in various militancy related activities in the district".
A case FIR no 07/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation taken up. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case.