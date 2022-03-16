Kashmir

Three TRF militants killed in Nowgam gunfight: police

Police said two of the slain militants were involved in the recent killing of a Panchayat member in Khonmoh area of the district.
Three TRF militants killed in Nowgam gunfight: police
Security forces on standby at the site of an encounter in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday March 16, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 16: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed three TRF militants in a gunfight in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.

Police said two of the militants were involved in the recent killing of a Panchayat member in Khonmoh area of the district.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

As per police, two of the slain militants were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts on March 9.

The gunfight broke out after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Nowgam gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.