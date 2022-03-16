Three TRF militants killed in Nowgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 16: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed three TRF militants in a gunfight in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.
Police said two of the militants were involved in the recent killing of a Panchayat member in Khonmoh area of the district.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per police, two of the slain militants were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts on March 9.
The gunfight broke out after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.