Three youth trapped in Sindh nullah in central Kashmir's Kangan rescued

Ganderbal, July 28 : Police along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Wednesday rescued three youth who had been trapped in Sindh nullah near Satruna area of Kangan in Ganderbal district after the water body suddenly swelled up due to heavy rains.

SDPO Kangan, Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that they received an information that few youth had been trapped in the nullah after which a rescue operation was started along with the personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services.

Qadri said that all the three youths were rescued by the rescuers.