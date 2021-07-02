Three youths, 'guide' on way to PaK held in north Kashmir's Uri

Srinagar: Three youths and a “guide” from Baramulla district were arrested by police and army in Uri area of the northern Kashmir district, officials said on Friday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the four were held based on a specific input that a group of youth was on their way to exfiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) via upper reaches of Uri.

A police officer confirming the arrests told GNS that the two youths were from Sheeri Baramulla and one from Sopore while the “guide" was from Uri.