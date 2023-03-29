Throat-slit body of  girl found in Khurhama Lolab

Kupwara, Mar 29: Panic gripped in Khurhama village of Lolab valley after locals found throat-slit body of a nine-year-old girl adjacent to her home this evening.
A senior police officer confirmed about the incident and said that a police party was on spot to collect the details.
"As of now nothing could be said. After the medico-legal formalities, we will be in a position to say anything," he said.
A local told Greater Kashmir that the incident occurred when people were busy with performing Tarawi.
The locals were protesting against the gruesome incident when this report was being filed.