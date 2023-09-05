Tibetan parliamentary delegation calls on Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 5: A delegation of Tibetan parliamentarians in exile met with Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari to brief him on the long-standing violations of fundamental and human rights faced by the people in Tibet.
According to a press release, they explained the historical background of the Tibetan dispute and its occupation, urging the Apni Party President to openly support their cause.
Tibetan parliamentarians in exile, including Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel, are presently on an advocacy tour in Srinagar. They held a meeting with Apni Party’s president at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar, during which they presented a memorandum to Bukhari. The party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir was also present on this occasion.
The memorandum reads: “Tibetan people have been traumatised by systematic violations of their most fundamental human rights and threats to their distinct cultural and national identity since the People’s Republic of China (PRC) invaded Tibet in 1949. Over the last seven decades, the situation in Tibet has been deteriorating to the extent that it is now facing the imminent threat of cultural genocide and total annihilation of Tibetan identity.”
Bukhari patiently listened to the delegation members and assured them that his party and its leadership would always stand for the fundamental and other rights of people worldwide. He stated, “Apni Party stands for democracy, democratic values, and the protection of fundamental and human rights guaranteed to everyone by the UN charter in each and every country.”