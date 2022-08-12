Ties Rakhis to security personnel

According to a press note, she tied rakha-sutra to the jawans who could not be with their sisters on Rakhi day due to their commitment to the nation. “It is a great occasion to tie rakhis to those who make all sacrifices for protecting every citizen of India. The smile on the faces of these brave sons of soil is my gift in return from these saviours of the nation,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. She distributed sweets and eatables to them and celebrated the festival with these men in uniform.