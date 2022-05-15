Time for collective fight against enemies of peace: SSP Baramulla

Srinagar May 15: While paying tribute to slain Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat has said that it is time for a ‘collective fight” to expose the enemies of peace, a media report said today.
According to Republic World, the SSP took part in a candle light vigil organized in Baramulla to pay tribute to Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in his office at Tehsil office Chadoora on Thursday evening. “We all should fight together to expose those who are enemies of peace,” said the SSP.
Raina said that Kashmiri Pandits "should not feel alone as we all will fight to expose the white-collar faces who are affecting the peace in the valley".
He said the time for the minority groups is hard “but we all will fight together for their rights and will expose terrorists and their followers".
He said that Kashmiri Pandits are part of Kashmir culture and for their safety, every effort will be made. “We are one and terror groups can't divide us and our communal harmony in the valley,” he added.
The killing of Rahul Bhat has triggered widespread condemnations, and protests by the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir.