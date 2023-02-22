Time for company e-filings extended without levying any additional fee: Official

Further, Form PAS-03 which was closed for filing in V2 on 20/01/2023 and launched in V3 on 23/01/2023 and whose due dates for filing fall between 20/01/2023 and 28/02/2023, can also be filed without payment of additional fees till 31/03/2023.

Further Reservation period for the names is also extended by a further period of 20 days. The resubmission period under Incorporation Rules falling between 23/01/2023 and 28/02/2023 is also extended by 15 days.

It is pertinent to mention that MCA21 system adopted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs since 2006 is the oldest and successful model of e-governance in the country where in, all the company and LLP related filings have become online to the ease of all the stakeholders. There are no physical filings done in ROC Offices across the country. ROC offices are mandated to enforce companies act 2013 and Limited liability Partnership Act 2008 besides many other laws and this office is part of various central government enforcement committees like Regional Economic Intelligence Committee, State Level Coordination Committee, Financial Intelligence Unit etc.