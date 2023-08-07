Time not far when entire terror ecosystem will crumble in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Addressing a gathering at Mini-Secretariat to attend the inaugural ceremony of Veshaw Literary Festival in southern district of Kulgam, the LG said that separatism and terrorism are on their death bed in J&K. “Its high time that every house of the UT rises to the occasion by rejecting terrorism so that the entire terror-ecosystem falls down. I believe time is not far when the terror-eco system will crumble fully,” he said.

The LG said that people must reject terrorism and its eco-system and join the march of peace. Reaching out to the artists, the LG said that recently writers and artists from across the country exchanged views with each other in Srinagar.

“Now it’s time for the writers and artists from J&K to rise and paint the changing picture of J&K through their art and writings,” he said. “Administration is seriously working to provide platform to every community including youth to shape their future by being the part of journey of peace and change. The society that was chocked for three decades has now started to breath freely.”