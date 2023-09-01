Time to announce assembly elections: Hakeem Yaseen

“The center has admitted in Supreme Court that situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved considerably and all the required formalities for holding assembly elections also stands completed . So there should not be any kind of further delay in this regard,” he said in a statement.

Hakeem Yassen added that the center should also fulfill its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before announcing assembly elections . He said restoration of electoral democracy in Jammu and Kashmir was imperative to gain goodwill and trust of the people . PDF chairman said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, prior to holding assembly election will go a longway in building mutual trust and confidence between center and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.