Time to overlook, move forward towards success: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat

Srinagar: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairman KVIB, has said that it is time to overlook and move forward towards the success.

She said that success comes from taking the initiative and following up persisting. Sankalp Naya Avtaar a name which itself reflects its motive- A Pledge, A Determination, An Oath to do something.

And it is proved by the team of Sankalp who took an initiative to do something with the society and for the society for the upcoming Festive Season of Karwachauth and Deepawali by giving the biggest platform of 2022 to the Jammuites where 60 plus exhibitors from Jammu, Punjab, Mumbai and Srinagar showcased their brands.