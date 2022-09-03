Time to overlook, move forward towards success: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat

Srinagar: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairman KVIB, has said that it is time to overlook and move forward towards the success.
She said that success comes from taking the initiative and following up persisting. Sankalp Naya Avtaar a name which itself reflects its motive- A Pledge, A Determination, An Oath to do something.
And it is proved by the team of Sankalp who took an initiative to do something with the society and for the society for the upcoming Festive Season of Karwachauth and Deepawali by giving the biggest platform of 2022 to the Jammuites where 60 plus exhibitors from Jammu, Punjab, Mumbai and Srinagar showcased their brands.
Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairman KVIB was the chief Guest on the occasion, while Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mr. Rahul Sahai, Chairman PHDCCI, Vijay Saraf, Renowned Businessmen were the Guests of Honour.
Also present on the occasion were Dr A KKapoor, Chairman Sankalap Naya Avtaar, PBKapoor, Vice Chairman, Dr Rahul Kapoor, Director, Mrs. Gayika Kapoor, Simran Gupta.
Dr Hina Shafi Bhat inaugurated the Expo where in multi-branded stalls were exhibited by famous and renowned brands of Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab and Mumbai. She congratulated the organizers for the wonderful conduct of the Expo and appreciated the exhibitors for their active participation. Dr Hina said that time has come to overlook the past Covid times and to move forward towards success with positive approach. Such exhibitions not only highlight the hidden talents to the extreme but also give opportunities to explore business opportunities.