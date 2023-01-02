Timely completion of works sought under Jal Jeevan Mission in Shopian

At the outset, the DC reviewed the status of under construction Water schemes, OHTs, Treatment plants and other works which have been taken up under the mission.

The DC took detailed review of rate revisions, re-tendering and allotments of works and asked for expediting the pre execution processes.

Highlighting the significance of the ambitious JJM, Vaishya emphasized upon stakeholder departments to give special focus on works aimed at augmentation of existing supply of portable drinking water facilities in the district through convergence with active participation of Jal Samitis.