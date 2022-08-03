'Timely execution of schemes makes PM a distinguished leader'

He talked about how the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is different from his predecessors. “Execution of policies on scale is what he did in Gujarat which made him a very popular leader.”

Speaking on the occasion, Director and CMD, Axis My India Ltd, Pradeep Gupta talked about the consecutive winning streak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three Assembly elections and two General elections.

“It is important for a leader to understand the aspirations of the people and to follow a human centric approach in politics. Accountability and responsibility are the two important qualities of a popular leader and Mr. Modi stands for both these qualities,” Pradeep Gupta said.

He said that PM’s focus on participatory governance with the slogan ‘Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikaas and Sab ka vishwas’ has been the hallmark.