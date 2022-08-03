'Timely execution of schemes makes PM a distinguished leader'

Ganderbal: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to Government of India, Dr. Venkatraman Anantha Nageshwaran, Wednesday said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ensured timely execution and implementation of the policies and schemes launched by the Government for the welfare of the people, particularly the underprivileged sections of the society.
“Launching of the important schemes like Aadhar, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan dhan Yojana, Ujjwala scheme and continuously overseeing their implementation in letter and spirit has made Shri Narinder Modi a distinguished leader,” Dr V. Anantha Nageshwaran said, during an online address to the senior functionaries, faculty, scholars and students of the Central University of Kashmir, in a book discussion event on the book “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,” organised by the Department of Politics and Governance.
He talked about how the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is different from his predecessors. “Execution of policies on scale is what he did in Gujarat which made him a very popular leader.”
Speaking on the occasion, Director and CMD, Axis My India Ltd, Pradeep Gupta talked about the consecutive winning streak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three Assembly elections and two General elections.
“It is important for a leader to understand the aspirations of the people and to follow a human centric approach in politics. Accountability and responsibility are the two important qualities of a popular leader and Mr. Modi stands for both these qualities,” Pradeep Gupta said.
He said that PM’s focus on participatory governance with the slogan ‘Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikaas and Sab ka vishwas’ has been the hallmark.
Both the speakers discussed with the research scholars and students, answering their queries.
In his presidential remarks Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, explained the importance of understanding the leadership in promoting inclusivity and highlighted the technology induced development that brought a new paradigm in democracy.
He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dynamic leader and an astute and seasoned politician.
Registrar and Dean School of Social Sciences Prof. M Afzal Zargar, and Registrar, welcomed all the dignitaries and briefed about the book reflecting on some of the chapters that showered light on youth and women empowerment.
He said the policies framed by the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have benefited the masses.