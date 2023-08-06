Tiranga Rallies held at Teetwal

Scintillating scenes of national brotherhood and patriotism were witnessed when students hoisting the National flag and singing the Rashtragaan marched towards Teetwal located on the bank of Kishanganga River (close to the Line of control).

The Kishanganga river in Teetwal acts as the dividing line between Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK)and this side of Kashmir.

At Teetwal students presented short speeches regarding India’s freedom struggle.