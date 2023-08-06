Tiranga Rallies held at Teetwal

Kupwara, Aug 6: Under “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign as a culminating event of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tiranga Rallies from different schools of Tangdhar and Chamkote Zones of Sub Division Karnah were held today to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.
Scintillating scenes of national brotherhood and patriotism were witnessed when students hoisting the National flag and singing the Rashtragaan marched towards Teetwal located on the bank of Kishanganga River (close to the Line of control).
The Kishanganga river in Teetwal acts as the dividing line between Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK)and this side of Kashmir.
At Teetwal students presented short speeches regarding India’s freedom struggle.
The Tiranga rally at Teetwal also attracted the attention of people moving on the other side of LOC (POK) who witnessed the enthusiasm and patriotism of students and residents of Tangdhar and Teetwal.
Schools that participated in today’s Tiranga rally include Govt. Boys High School Bahadurkote (Karnah), UPS Ibkote, GCS Ibkote, BMS Murchan, UPS Dringla, BMS Teetwal, BMS Seemari, UPS Sudhpora, BMS Chamkote, UPS Beyari, Govt.High School Gundishat, UPS Pingla, BMS Haridal, UPS Chitterkote and GMS Chamkote.