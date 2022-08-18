Tiranga rally by IRP at Manasbal

Imtiaz Ismail, Commandant IRP-8th Battalion apprised the participants about the importance of the Independence Day especially this being the 75th year of Independence, which is marked by spectacular celebrations across the length and breadth of the country as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The essence of the Tricolor as a unifying symbol for the diverse people of the country was also highlighted during the programme.

National Flags were also distributed among the large students, participants and civilians of the area as souvenirs to mark the occasion. During the event tribute was also paid to the national heroes who sacrificed their precious lives for the independence of this great nation.