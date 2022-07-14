Tiranga Rally from Lal Chowk on July 25: BJYM

Srinagar: J&K Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) would take out a ‘Tiranga Rally’ from Lal Chowk on July 25.
A statement of BJYM issued here quoted the BJYM National General Secretary Vaibhav Singh saying that the rally would be flagged off from Lal Chowk on July 25 and proceed towards Kargil to pay tributes to the soldiers killed in the Kargil war.
“The rally will be led by Member of Parliament and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya,” Singh said.
He said that at the concluding point of the rally, union minister Gen (Retd) V K Singh would address the gathering.