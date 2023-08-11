Tiranga rally taken out at Awantipora

Pulwama, Aug 11: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, a massive Tringa Rally was today organised at Awantipora, Pulwama.
The rally witnessed massive participation of over 30,000 people including all stakeholders, an official press release said.
The rally was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom during a grand ceremony held at DPL Awantipora.
The Sub-Divisional Administration Awantipora and Tral coordinated the event and Officers and staff from Administration also participated in the event.
The rally started from the District Police lines Awantipora and passed through the main town Awantipora and culminated at the gates of Islamic University of Science & technology (IUST) Awantipora. Participants were carrying the national flag and were enthusiastic about their participation in the grand rally.