TLSC Kishtwar organises awareness programme

Srinagar, July 25: Tehsil Legal Services Committee
(TLSC) Kishtwar under the Chairmanship of Mahmud Anwar Alnasir organised an awareness programme at Government Higher Secondary School Sarthal Sarthak Santosh.
The function was attended by about 600 people including senior citizens, sarpanches, medical officer primary health centre, teachers of the Higher Secondary and students besides prominent citizens, Anganwari workers, Aasha workers and para-legal volunteers.
Alnasir who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion, lauded the performance by the talented children on the occasion. He emphasised on understanding the importance of educating girl children and the role of women in the society.
He said that it is their unaccounted labour and toil to run the household and nurture the family unit, which is the foundation of every society and foundation of our value system.
Indian culture is proud of its heritage and women have a lot to build it up, he said.
Women, he said, have been revered as Devi's and are worshipped.
“Unfortunately as we have modernised, the human element in us is diminishing and we are losing our basic sensitivities,” he said, adding, “We must teach our male children to respect women. Right from mother's lap, this must be imbibed in them so that as adults they would respect women.”
On the occasion, he said, some prominent female children from 7 years to 25 years were conferred with awards as youth icons and they included Tavishi (International awarded talent) Mahi ( regional talent) Samridhi Sen (International awarded talent) Supriya Devi (National Sports Star) and Advocate Pooja Shan.