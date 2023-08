Srinagar, Aug 14 : Tehsil Legal Services Committee Sumbal in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority Bandipora commemorated India's 76 years of independence with a cultural- cum-painting and speech competition on Monday. The programme was held at Govt. Hr. Secondary School, Sumbal. Amit Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge Bandipora, and Bazila Bashir, Chairperson TLSC Sumbal attended the programme.