To commemorate Kargil victory, Army's women motorcycle rally on way to Drass

Srinagar, July 24: To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in Kargil War of 1999 and to showcase the indomitable spirit of women, the Armed Forces under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command has launched the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally from National War Memorial, New Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 18. The rally reached Srinagar from Udhampur on July 22 and is expected to reach Drass on July 26.
An army spokesperson said that the rally reached Srinagar on the evening of July 22 where it was received by Maj Gen PBS Lamba, GOC 31 Sub Area.
Enroute to Srinagar, the rally took three stops at Chandrakote, Banihal and Wuzur locations in Jammu & Kashmir. During the stay at Srinagar on 23rd Jul, the rally team attended a School function to interact with APS students and NCC Cadets.
The rally members delivered motivational talks and screened videos related to Kargil War to motivate the youth and instill a sense of pride in the Armed Forces. The occasion was graced by attendance of large number of veterans. During this, Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, PVC, Mr Vishal Batra and Sub Azim Khan (Retd) also exchange their experience of bravery and camaraderie pertaining to Kargil War. On 24th Jul, rally team members paid homage by wreath laying at War Memorial in BB Cantt.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps alongwith Mrs Savita Ghai, Zonal President AWWA complimented the entire team for taking up the task as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations and also added that the Rally would go a long way in motivating the youth specially girls in Kashmir to join the armed forces and to boldly counter the challenges which life offers. The 25 member strong team includes two Veer Naris, one of whom is a serving officer, 11 serving Indian Army women officers, two women officers from Indian Air Force, one from Indian Navy, two women soldiers of Indian Army and eight spouses of serving and retired defence officers. The participants are riding on 250cc Ronin motorcycles launched by TVS Group recently and the automobile group is actively collaborating with the Army in conduct of the event. The rally was flagged off by GOC, 15 Corps on 24 Jul 23 morning for Dras. The motorcycle rally would finally culminate at the Kargil War Memorial on 26 Jul 2023 on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.