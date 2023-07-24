To commemorate Kargil victory, Army's women motorcycle rally on way to Drass

Srinagar, July 24: To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in Kargil War of 1999 and to showcase the indomitable spirit of women, the Armed Forces under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command has launched the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally from National War Memorial, New Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 18. The rally reached Srinagar from Udhampur on July 22 and is expected to reach Drass on July 26.

An army spokesperson said that the rally reached Srinagar on the evening of July 22 where it was received by Maj Gen PBS Lamba, GOC 31 Sub Area.

Enroute to Srinagar, the rally took three stops at Chandrakote, Banihal and Wuzur locations in Jammu & Kashmir. During the stay at Srinagar on 23rd Jul, the rally team attended a School function to interact with APS students and NCC Cadets.