Took cognisance of threats to media, Kashmiris: Police

Police in a statement said,“ Today one post of TRF by the name of Kashmir Fights.com circulated and went viral on social media. The contents of the post clearly depicts the intentions of TRF/anti national elements towards the sovereignty and integrity of India, creates sense of fear among general Indian masses particularly Kashmiri masses and creates enmity towards security forces. Besides, the contents of the post circulated by TRF, a terrorist gang, which is an offshoot of proscribed outfit LeT at behest of its handlers, Sajjad Gul, terrorists, terror associates and OWGs create alarm and strong apprehension of law and order and security related concerns and also put lives of persons especially media persons in danger by publically calling them corrupt and giving direct threat to their lives.”