Top chef delivers cooking lessons

Chef Yaseen advised mothers not to take cooking as a task which makes it a burden, instead, he emphasised, cooking is a therapy and one should enjoy it. He taught different techniques of food masking and time-saving. “Good nutrition is essential during childhood, as it is time of rapid growth and development. General eating habits and patterns are formed in the first few years of life. What we eat plays a critical role in determining our health, irrespective of our age. The eating patterns established in the first few years of life influence our health during childhood and adulthood,” he said.