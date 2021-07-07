Top Hizb commander and Burhan Wani's contemporary killed in Handwara gunfight: police

Srinagar July 7: Police on Wednesday said that top militant commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and contemporary of slain militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district last night.

As per a police statement, the Hizb commander-Mehraj-ud-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, a resident of Khushal Matoo Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district- was apprehended by a joint team of Handwara Police and SSB at a checkpoint "regarding enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior" at Watyen Handwara on Tuesday.

Police said that during further questioning of Ubaid, multiple cordon and search operations were launched by Handwara Police, Army, CRPF and SSB at Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund, Handwara where he "tried to pin point the location where he had kept his arms and ammunition".