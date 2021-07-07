Top Hizb commander and Burhan Wani's contemporary killed in Handwara gunfight: police

Srinagar July 7: Police on Wednesday said that top militant commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and contemporary of slain militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district last night.
As per a police statement, the Hizb commander-Mehraj-ud-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, a resident of Khushal Matoo Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district- was apprehended by a joint team of Handwara Police and SSB at a checkpoint "regarding enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior" at Watyen Handwara on Tuesday.
Police said that during further questioning of Ubaid, multiple cordon and search operations were launched by Handwara Police, Army, CRPF and SSB at Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund, Handwara where he "tried to pin point the location where he had kept his arms and ammunition".
Upon reaching the disclosed location, Ubaid, "picked up his hidden AK-47 rifle nd started firing indiscriminately upon the search party which led to an encounter" police said adding he was killed in the ensuing encounter.
"Incriminating material" including the AK-47 rifle and four magazines was recovered from Ubaid's possession, police said.
As per police, the slain was a A++ categorized militant, who was active since 2012.
Ubaid, police said, was involved in killing of civilians and security forces including SPO Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Untoo Hamam Sopore in July 2013, Sarpanch Habibullah Mir of Goripora Bomai, four policemen in Hygam Sopore, two Hurriyat activists anfd ex-militant Mehraj-ud-Din of Badambagh Sopore.
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has termed Ubaid's killing a "big success".
Ubaid, as per police, was a contemporary of top Hizb militant commander, Burhan Wani, who was killed by the security forces on July 8, 2016 in Bamdoora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag.