Top Kashmir pulmonologist refutes rumours about having tested COVID positive

He further said that he had also not tested for the viral disease in the recent past.
Srinagar Jan 25: Top Kashmir pulmonologist and Head of the Department at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah on Tuesday refuted rumours about him having tested COVID positive.

Dr Naveed, who has been at the forefront in tackling COVID in the valley, said in a social media post that the news was "absolutely false" saying he was working in the hospital.

"The news circulating in media about me being positive is absolutely false.. I am working in hospital and never got even tested, " Dr Naveed wrote on Twitter.

