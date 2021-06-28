Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested top militant commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.
A police spokesperson quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirming Nadeem's arrest.
IGP Kumar while terming the militant commander's arrest a "big success", said that he was "involved in several killings".
While police did not immediately reveal the location the militant commander was arrested from, news agency GNS reported Nadeem was intercepted in Parimpora on Srinagar outskirts.