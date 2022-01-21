Top police, army officials review security in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

News agency GNS while quoting sources reported that the meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey and Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh.

“The core group reviewed the intelligence inputs and security parameters of 2021. Year 2021 witnessed a reduction in terrorist infiltration, reduced terrorist incidents, reduced terrorist recruitment, increased operations based on human intelligence, reduced collateral damage, no civil casualties in law and order situation, reduced security forces casualties, increased arrest of terrorists and booking of OGWs,” the GNS report quoted an army spokesman saying.

"All pointing to effective conduct of joint operations and activities by intelligence and security agencies. There has been increased neutralization of Pakistani terrorists in last few weeks. The effort of the frontline soldiers and operatives of all agencies were acknowledged by all present,” the spokesman added.

As per the spokesman, the core group discussed "fresh strategies" of the militant organizations and their handlers including use of "hybrid militants" and targeting of "soft targets.”

He said that 15 militants killed in 2021 were "fresh names not on the security forces radar". “The core group discussed the setting up of SIA and the increased booking by NIA is showing impact of focused intelligence and investigation efforts,” he said, adding, “These efforts have been effective in targeting drug, hawala and the OGWs networks. Legal action on those willfully harbouring (militants is being increased as the harbourers have direct involvement in terror activities.”