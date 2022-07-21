Top scientists meet at Kashmir University for climate change dialogue

The eminent scientists are in the varsity for a first meeting of the Reconstituted Committee of Climate Change Programme of the DST which aims to generate strategic knowledge on issues of climate change and build capacities of various stakeholders.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session.

"Climate change is real. It is happening and we all are bearing its brunt. This two-day meet therefore is critically important in shaping our policies to combat climate change and evolve better understanding on the mitigation and adaption plans," Prof Nilofer said, calling for a coordinated approach at governmental and institutional levels to adress climate change concerns and challenges.

She said the KU has recorded a significant impact in climate change research and will be always ready to cooperate and collaborate with DST and other institutions in areas of research and capacity building.