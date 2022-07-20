Tosamaidan to be cleared of left-over explosive shells to woo tourists

Budgam: The sprawling Tosamaidan meadow in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district will once again be sanitized so that tourists could feel more safeter to visit the place which is being developed as a full-fledged tourist destination.

Explosions of shells killed have 60 people while more than 250 were disabled at Tosamaidan meadow that was under the army for decades. The meadow was used as a firing range by the army till 2014.

After the area was cleared of explosives, the meadow was opened to visitors on 30 May, 2016 and since then the government is organising programmes and festivals to promote Tosamaidan as a tourist destination.