Kashmir
'Totally baseless': Police rebut 'militant attack' in north Kashmir's Sopore
A statement by Sopore Police termed the reports as "totally baseless as no such incident has taken place".
Srinagar Aug 5: Police have rebutted news reports claiming a militant attack on its personnel at main chowk Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Thursday morning.
Local news gathering agencies this morning claimed that militants "fired upon" the police personnel deployed at main chowk Sopore.
The reports said that no loss of life or injury had been reported in the "attack".
But a statement by Sopore Police termed the reports as "totally baseless as no such incident has taken place".
"General public is requested to co-operate the police and not to heed towards rumour mongering, " the statement said.