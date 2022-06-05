Tourism Department celebrates Environment Day across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism celebrated World Environment Day today with a host of activities all across Kashmir Valley.

The significant feature of this year’s celebration was the collaboration with and involvement of stakeholders and concerned groups of civil society in cleanliness drives, plantation of saplings, holding of painting and other art exhibitions, cycling events and Nature walks at various destinations with a pledge to preserve the fragile ecosystem and environment for a safe and responsible tourism.

The main functions in this regard were held at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar, Nigeen Club, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Verinag, Eco Park Baramulla, Yousmarg, Manasbal, Doodpathri and Ahrabal.