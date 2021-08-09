Kashmir

Tourism Department condoles Hafiz Shalla’s demise

Sarmad Hafeez recalls contribution of the late tour operator
Srinagar, Aug 9: The Department of Tourism has condoled the demise of well known Tour operator, Abdul Hafiz Shalla who passed away here.

Recalling the contribution of the deceased, Secretary, Tourism & Culture, SarmadHafeez termed the passing away of the deceased as a big loss to the tourism fraternity. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo has also expressed grief over the passing away of Abdul Hafiz Shalla. He said the deceased besides being a prominent tourism player would always advocate the cause of the entire tourism fraternity and work for the resolution of their issues.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting, presided over by Secretary, Tourism, was held in which tributes were paid to late Shalla.

